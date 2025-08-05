Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

Emerald has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.05 and a beta of 1.16. Emerald has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerald

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Emerald had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 1.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerald by 16.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the first quarter worth about $352,000. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.