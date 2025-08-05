Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $596.95 million for the quarter.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.1%

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.00 and a beta of 1.12. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,810 shares in the company, valued at $213,099.50. The trade was a 99.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.