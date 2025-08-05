Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,150 ($55.16) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

CKN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.85) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,800 ($63.80) to GBX 4,250 ($56.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Clarkson Price Performance

Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 3,646.86 ($48.47) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,630 ($34.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,535 ($60.27). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,358.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,600.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 98.60 ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Equities analysts expect that Clarkson will post 283.011583 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Constantin Cotzias acquired 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,549 ($47.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,333.58 ($34,999.44). Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

