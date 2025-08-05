Critical Survey: Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) & Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Neonode and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Neonode alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -217.85% -38.24% -33.96% Adobe 30.39% 53.68% 24.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Neonode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Neonode shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adobe 2 8 15 2 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Neonode and Adobe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Neonode currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.28%. Adobe has a consensus price target of $473.88, suggesting a potential upside of 39.85%. Given Adobe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adobe is more favorable than Neonode.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neonode and Adobe”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $3.11 million 114.55 -$6.47 million ($0.71) -29.90 Adobe $21.51 billion 6.68 $5.56 billion $15.63 21.68

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Neonode. Neonode is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Neonode has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adobe beats Neonode on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neonode

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers. In addition, the company sells touch sensor modules to OEMs, original design manufacturers, and systems integrators. Further, it licenses its zForce technology to original equipment manufacturers and automotive Tier 1 suppliers, as well as provides non-recurring engineering services related to application development. It serves office equipment, automotive, industrial automation, medical, military, and avionics markets. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, students, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, and communicators. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. It also provides consulting, technical support, and learning services. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.