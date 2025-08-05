Costello Asset Management INC Has $145,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1,271.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 850 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Stephens lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $210.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.32. The company has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $23,567,838.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 264,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,564,964.44. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,080. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,474 shares of company stock worth $88,420,934. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

