Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Sells 501 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 1.4% of Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,725.9% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 92,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 860,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,066,000 after purchasing an additional 225,699 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.25. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $236.53.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

