Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Invests $792,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $310.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $220.11 and a one year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

