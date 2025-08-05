Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $19,522,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,472,018.92. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,061 shares of company stock worth $28,227,077. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $277.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $280.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

