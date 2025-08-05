Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 59,842 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,842 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.44% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $40,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.30.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
