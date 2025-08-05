Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $39,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,352.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,364,000 after buying an additional 416,970 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,504,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

IJJ stock opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.24 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.