Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 589,096 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 106.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,096 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $58,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.