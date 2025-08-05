Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,598 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $45,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFLR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 65,001 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SFLR stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

