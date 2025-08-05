Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 4.23% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $47,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGSD. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9,737.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

CGSD opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $26.13.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

