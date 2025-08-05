Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 588,909 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $56,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after acquiring an additional 766,049 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1,006.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after buying an additional 650,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,554,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,168,000 after buying an additional 527,719 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGBL opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.