Commerce Bank Sells 4,368 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Shell by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 482.3% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE SHEL opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Santander downgraded Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

