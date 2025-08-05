Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,685 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

