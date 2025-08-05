Clipper Realty (CLPR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. On average, analysts expect Clipper Realty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Price Performance

CLPR opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -37.25%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLPR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 56.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

(Get Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.