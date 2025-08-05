Clearstead Trust LLC Invests $66,000 in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% in the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its position in Oracle by 8.5% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 128,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 715,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $99,989,000 after acquiring an additional 88,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,303 shares of company stock valued at $82,480,056 in the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Oracle Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $252.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.60. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $260.87. The company has a market capitalization of $709.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

