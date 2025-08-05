Clearstead Trust LLC Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 226.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $248.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $206.29 and a one year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

In related news, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,229.66. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

