Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) versus WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS) Head-To-Head Review

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chiyoda and WANG & LEE GROUP”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $3.00 billion 0.17 $178.11 million $0.28 6.96 WANG & LEE GROUP $3.95 million 0.23 -$2.54 million N/A N/A

Chiyoda has higher revenue and earnings than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of WANG & LEE GROUP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chiyoda and WANG & LEE GROUP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 5.94% 153.64% 6.16% WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Chiyoda has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WANG & LEE GROUP has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chiyoda beats WANG & LEE GROUP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

Wang & Lee Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, it includes low voltage electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire service systems, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

