Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BINC. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 260,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,145,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,614 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BINC stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.