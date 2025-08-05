Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 37.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

