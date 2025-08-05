Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in American Express by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,357,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,293,259,000 after buying an additional 3,583,959 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in American Express by 27,625.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $581,914,000 after buying an additional 2,155,045 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American Express by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,986,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $886,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,463 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,021,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $600,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,825,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,025,632,000 after purchasing an additional 955,811 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock opened at $298.54 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

