Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,573,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,238,567,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,457,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,045,541,000 after acquiring an additional 944,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,191,918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $929,898,000 after acquiring an additional 267,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $817,759,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.72 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.55. The company has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

