Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 422 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $222,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6%

MMC opened at $199.06 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.27 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.28. The company has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

