Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 593,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $21,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $42,545,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 473.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

