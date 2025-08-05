Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,092 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned about 1.20% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $41,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 93,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPIE opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

