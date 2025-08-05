Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) and Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Carbon Revolution Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America -2.57% 3.60% 0.98% Carbon Revolution Public N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Motorcar Parts of America and Carbon Revolution Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carbon Revolution Public 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than Carbon Revolution Public.

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Carbon Revolution Public”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $757.35 million 0.27 -$19.47 million ($1.00) -10.40 Carbon Revolution Public $47.33 million 0.16 -$146.44 million N/A N/A

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Revolution Public.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Revolution Public has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Carbon Revolution Public on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders. It also offers turbochargers; test solutions and diagnostic equipment for the pre- and post-production of electric vehicles; combustion engine vehicles; and software emulation of power systems applications for the electrification of forms of transportation. In addition, it offers heavy duty parts, including non-discretionary automotive aftermarket replacement hard parts for heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Torrance, California.

About Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

