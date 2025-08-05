Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $92,552,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,503,000 after acquiring an additional 991,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,349,000 after acquiring an additional 713,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 699,889 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $50,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Up 3.4%

BG opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $101.81.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BG shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

