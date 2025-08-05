Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Lowered by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $248.98 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $206.29 and a one year high of $257.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.93%.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,554.85. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.40. This trade represents a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

