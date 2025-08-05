Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) vs. Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Financial Survey

Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bollore and Canadian Pacific Kansas City, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Bollore alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bollore 0 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian Pacific Kansas City 1 4 11 1 2.71

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus target price of $92.3036, indicating a potential upside of 24.21%. Given Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Pacific Kansas City is more favorable than Bollore.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bollore $3.39 billion 4.75 $1.97 billion N/A N/A Canadian Pacific Kansas City $10.62 billion 6.43 $2.71 billion $3.21 23.15

This table compares Bollore and Canadian Pacific Kansas City”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has higher revenue and earnings than Bollore.

Risk and Volatility

Bollore has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bollore and Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bollore N/A N/A N/A Canadian Pacific Kansas City 28.05% 8.69% 4.82%

Summary

Canadian Pacific Kansas City beats Bollore on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bollore

(Get Free Report)

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products. It also provides advertising, and communication consulting services; owns and publishes Cnews, a French daily newspaper; provides ticketing and venue services; acts as a pay-TV operator; and operates Mac-Mahon cinema theaters. In addition, it develops batteries based on lithium metal polymer technology for use in electric buses and energy storage solutions, as well as in stationary applications; and polypropylene films for capacitors and electrical components. Further, the company integrates identification, tracking, and mobility solutions for retail, transport, and logistics; provides equipment for pedestrian and vehicle access control; and electric shuttles solutions. The company was founded in 1822 and is based in Puteaux, France. Bolloré SE is a subsidiary of Financière de l'Odet SE.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. It also provides rail and intermodal transportation services over a network of approximately 20,000 miles serving business centres. The company was formerly known as Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and changed its name to Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited in April 2023. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited was incorporated in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bollore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bollore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.