Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Block to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. KGI Securities raised shares of Block to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Block from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

XYZ opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

In other news, insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $695,038.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 318,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,574,498.91. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $366,196.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,959.31. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,663. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $392,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $2,171,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $111,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $2,843,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

