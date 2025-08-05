Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.8% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BX opened at $170.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.43. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone acquired 1,189,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.