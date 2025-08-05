Berenberg Bank Raises Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target to GBX 175

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 165 ($2.19) to GBX 175 ($2.33) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 146.60 ($1.95) on Monday. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 101 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.13). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 12.70 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitie Group had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 2.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Mitie Group will post 10.9360519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mitie Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Mary Reilly bought 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £2,532.36 ($3,365.71). Also, insider Salma Shah bought 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,327.60 ($4,422.65). Insiders purchased a total of 155,703 shares of company stock valued at $21,379,029 over the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.