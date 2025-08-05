Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 60,381 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 60,381 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 1,110,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,083 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,075,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,137,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,126,000 after buying an additional 63,474 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2%

VZ stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares in the company, valued at $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

