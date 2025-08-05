Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,553 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $29,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 173.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.