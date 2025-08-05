Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,686 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $23,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.39.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.