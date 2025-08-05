Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 13,160 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $86,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 5.0%

BATS QUAL opened at $185.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.50 and its 200-day moving average is $176.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

