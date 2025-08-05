Associated Banc Corp Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $28,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $287.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.