Associated Banc Corp Has $14.28 Million Stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Danaher by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $55,161,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:DHR opened at $197.50 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

