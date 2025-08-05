Argent Trust Co Has $1.21 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $699.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $761.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $945.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

