Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,472 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

