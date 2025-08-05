Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.4%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 277.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

