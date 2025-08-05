ANDY Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $65.00 Million (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One ANDY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ANDY has traded down 23% against the dollar. ANDY has a market cap of $65.00 million and $1.52 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114,741.32 or 0.99752173 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114,500.10 or 0.99542463 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ANDY

ANDY’s genesis date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com.

ANDY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00006445 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,401,722.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

