Analyzing CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and puraDYN Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) and puraDYN Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CarGurus and puraDYN Filter Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 7 6 0 2.46 puraDYN Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

CarGurus presently has a consensus target price of $37.6250, indicating a potential upside of 19.18%. Given CarGurus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than puraDYN Filter Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

86.9% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of puraDYN Filter Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CarGurus and puraDYN Filter Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $894.38 million 3.69 $20.97 million $0.35 90.20 puraDYN Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than puraDYN Filter Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and puraDYN Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 4.28% 32.54% 20.08% puraDYN Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CarGurus beats puraDYN Filter Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. It also offers dealer and non-dealer advertising products for its websites and social media platforms. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CarGurus LLC and changed its name to CarGurus, Inc. in June 2015. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About puraDYN Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn brand name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid and liquid contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

