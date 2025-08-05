Analyzing 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) & First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and 5N Plus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $4.80 billion 2.96 $2.00 million $0.24 71.04 5N Plus $289.28 million 2.69 $14.67 million $0.24 36.45

Analyst Recommendations

5N Plus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Quantum Minerals. 5N Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Quantum Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals and 5N Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 5 3 2 2.70 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 4.08% 1.44% 0.70% 5N Plus 6.94% 18.49% 6.92%

Risk and Volatility

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

5N Plus beats First Quantum Minerals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

