American Assets Inc. Buys 500 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 0.2% of American Assets Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American Assets Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 21.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

