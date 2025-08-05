Allianz SE Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Allianz SE bought a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,605,000 after buying an additional 441,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HSBC by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,563,000 after purchasing an additional 951,050 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 7,061.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,210,000 after purchasing an additional 551,501 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Up 0.7%

HSBC stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.