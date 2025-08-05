Allbirds (BIRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.61) per share and revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter. Allbirds has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 76.44%. On average, analysts expect Allbirds to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BIRD shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allbirds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Transactions at Allbirds

In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,928.80. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

