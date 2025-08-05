Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 397.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,597 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.55. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $262.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

